Agona West MCE inspects progress of work

21.03.2022 LISTEN

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman is inspecting ongoing developmental projects aimed at improving the lives of the people in the Municipality.

According to him, the Agona West Municipal Assembly was committed to improving infrastructure to stimulate economic growth and social development.

"For this reason, road infrastructure is one of our topmost priority in the Municipality," he stated.

Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman said this when he inspected ongoing 1.7km road reshaping being constructed at Armah to link some deprived villages in the Agona Nyakrom.

He noted that the road would create access to an oil palm factory which forms part of the One District One Factory initiative situated at Armah in the Agona West Municipality.

"Routine inspection is crucial in each and every part of construction and also guarantees that work being done goes as planned and accordingly to standard requirements and regulations.

"Good roads open up more areas and also boost the local economy thus eradicating poverty related hardships among the people.

"The commitment to build Agona West Municipality in One Hundred Percent (100%) is surely on course thanks to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government," the MCE stated.

Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman had earlier inspected ongoing 22.5-kilometer road being constructed from Wawase, a suburb of Agona Swedru to Akim Eshiem in the Eastern Region.

He encouraged the contractor to complete the project on time.

" This stretch of road has been one of our greatest concern since motorists and passengers have been struggling on it for a very long time thus putting undue pressure on the Assembly."

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive together with the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and some Chiefs drawn from the Swedruman Council of Chiefs had also installed crushed barriers along some principal streets of Agona Swedru.

The crushed barriers were to commence the decongestion and traffic situation in the Agona Swedru township.

Hon. Evans Addison Onomah Coleman further stated that the traffic situation when controlled would enhance free flow of vehicles for economic activities to thrive.

Other ongoing projects the MCE inspected include the ongoing works for construction of a 2-unit modern Kindergarten blocks for Swedru Mahodwe Urban 'B' Basic School and Swedru Methodist Basic School respectively.