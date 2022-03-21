It is estimated that some 11 million tonnes of plastic waste run into our oceans every year, according to figures cited by the United Nations.

Without action, this amount could triple by 2040, it added.

For this reason, world leaders have until 2024 to agree on a plastic pollution agreement, which will cover the full lifecycle of plastic – from manufacture to design and disposal.

While governments are working to draw up the treaty, some companies are already tackling the problem head-on by converting plastic waste into other usable products.

Here is DOPHIL Roofing system a Ghana-based start-up turning plastic waste into sustainable building materials such as roofing tiles, paving blocks, and paving tiles.

Speaking in an interview with the press, Dzifa Bridget Hanyabui, General Manager of DOPHIL Roofing System said in order to achieve an eco-friendly environment all must embrace products made from plastic waste.

She added that anything made from recycled materials is the new way to go.

"We are here today at the invitation of the environmental protection agency to showcase roofing products we have which have been made from recycled plastic waste.

"We will like to laud EPA for sensitising the public but we will urge for more sensitization for the public to the know economic relief of plastic waste so people can stop littering around," she said.

"This is exactly what we have promoted over the years and going forward it gives us that opportunity to demonstrate. this time it won't be only the talking rather a demonstration of what is viable. We hope to up skills and work with them and other groups so we will have to promote a secular economy for plastic. We are committed to working through the value chain".