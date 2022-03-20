ModernGhana logo
20.03.2022 Social News

The cedi will continue to fall if we keep pricing our goods in dollars — Prof. Gyampo

By Isaac Donkor
Prof. Ransford GyampoProf. Ransford Gyampo
20.03.2022 LISTEN

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana Prof. Ransford Gyampo has attributed the depreciation of the cedi to the pricing of goods and services in US dollars.

His comment follows the current continuous depreciation of the cedi against the dollar which is currently traded at GHS 8 and even more in some forex markets.

According to him, Ghanaian businessmen and government itself are to be blamed for free fall of the local currency.

In his post he wrote, “The cedi will continue to depreciate terribly so long as we keep the law against pricing of goods in US Dollars on the shelve and allow it to gather dust. Countries doing well in all the world keeps to their own currency.”

He added that," all well-to-do countries in the world uses their own currency for internal and external transactions meaning for our cedi to regain value, we have to abide by the rule against pricing of goods in the US Dollars."

By: Isaac Donkor (Distinguished) student of Ghana Institute of journalism.

