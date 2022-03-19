Gov’t must stop the US$50 compulsory PCR test for vaccinated travellers; it’s unfair – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has said it is about time government of Ghana scrapped the US$50 compulsory PCR test for travellers who have been vaccinated.

As part of safety protocols at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Ghanaians travelling outside the country and foreigners arriving in the country are required to undergo a mandatory PCR test to ascertain their Covid-19 status.

Following a recent trip to London where John Dramani Mahama had to go through the process at Ghana’s international airport but entered the UK without testing, he says it’s about time the government reviews its procedures and protocols at KIA.

According to him, the compulsory PCR testing for travellers already vaccinated is unfair and must be abolished.

“From my recent experience with PCR testing and COVID regulations at our airport, I think it is time for Government to review the procedures and protocols. It is an inconvenience, a financial burden, and actually unfair to compel our citizens, who we encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccinations, with some taking the boosters, to pay as much as £90 to a foreign clinic for a PCR test before they are allowed to board flights coming back home.

“Government must stop the US$50 compulsory PCR test for travellers who have been vaccinated. And must also stop the demand for originating PCR tests before the same category of travellers are allowed to board flights to Ghana,” parts of a post on the Facebook page of John Dramani Mahama reads.

Meanwhile, the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also called on government to reopen the country’s land borders.

He insists that the borders closed to curb the importation of the Coronavirus has been long overdue.

Below is the full post from former President John Dramani Mahama:

I travelled last month to London on British Airways. I was pleasantly surprised when I was informed that I did not require a COVID-19 PCR test to board the flight. While I was still required to fill a locator form, no further tests were required of me for the 12 days I stayed in the UK.

Imagine my shock when British Airways informed me that I would be required to take a PCR test before I am allowed to board my return flight home. They explained that this is because of regulations in Ghana. It cost £90 to have the test done. I was also informed that I would not be checked in for the flight back unless I filled an online form and paid a fee of $50.

From my recent experience with PCR testing and COVID regulations at our airport, I think it is time for Government to review the procedures and protocols. It is an inconvenience, a financial burden and actually unfair to compell our citizens, who we encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccinations, with some taking the boosters, to pay as much as £90 to a foreign clinic for a PCR test before they are allowed to board flights coming back home.

And even more ridiculous, they must book another $50 PCR test to be conducted on arrival in Accra.

The UK government considers the Ghanaian COVID-19 vaccination card internationally accepted and allows entry once you have the card without any testing.

It is a most unfortunate situation that Ghanaians who have valid vaccination certificates cannot board flights back home without a £90 PCR test, and an additional US$50 PCR test booking in Accra.

Government must stop the US$50 compulsory PCR test for travellers who have been vaccinated. And must also stop the demand for originating PCR tests before the same category of travellers are allowed to board flights to Ghana.

The reason for UK rolling back its COVID-19 restrictions is that deaths are down and severe cases requiring intensive care are down, and besides they believe it's time to learn to live with Covid. I think it is time for us in Ghana to do same.

The long border closures have devastated the economy of our border communities. Government's announcement that it is deliberating at Cabinet about a possible opening of our land borders is long overdue. Let's open the land borders now!