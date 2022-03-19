ModernGhana logo
Man cries after girlfriend dumps him for soldier

A Facebook user known as Uncle Bless has been lamenting about over a bad treatment meted out to him by his girlfriend, Rubby Klenam Tetteh.

Uncle Bless narrated that Rubby, who is an Immigration Officer dumped him for a soldier who she is getting married to after squandering his (Bless) money.

The story of Bless which comes on the same day as Rubby’s wedding day with her soldier lover has stirred reactions on social media.

Uncle Bless who is based in the Volta Regional capital Ho revealed how his ex-girlfriend dumped him for another man after ‘chopping’ all his money.

According to Bless, his ex-girlfriend, known as Rubby Klenam, used him to do the donkey work in her life while courting a soldier who she is about to marry.

In his lengthy post on Facebook, the peeved young man called his ex-girlfriend for being a cheat.

He explained that he had spent so much on the lady including payment of rents and almost all other expenses on the lady.

After doing all these for her, the lady was still hiding their relationship.

She later blocked him from communicating with her.

Bless added that he later realised that Rubby was going to get married to a soldier.

Today, Saturday, March 19, 2022, being the wedding day, Bless decided to call her out and expose her as a cheat.

