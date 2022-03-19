Ghana’s economy struggling for breath; eat humble pie, force Akufo-Addo to resign — CDG-GH to NPP

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) has charged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to eat a humble pie and accept that fact that the economy is in tatters.

It is also NPP to force its leader, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to step down as Ghana’s president.

In a press release from the group, it has bemoaned the country’s current economic challenges, indicating that the economy is struggling for breath due to the poor management of the current government.

According to Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana, it is time the NPP takes steps to force President Akufo-Addo to resign. The group insists that it makes no sense for the President to stay in the top position for the next two years.

PRESS RELEASE 21st MARCH 2022

RECKLESS DISSIPATION OF PUBLIC PURSE

Strategies

Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) has observed rapid increases in common commodities such as food items, transport fares, prices of water, electricity, gas, fuel, and other imports. These including taxes have all gone up, and continue to point to the horrible mess in the governance strategies of Akufo Addo.

Dysfunctional Leadership

Indeed Ghana`s economy is struggling for breath. Corruption has become a national disaster of extraordinary dimension; an epitome of dysfunctional leadership, amid brutal suppression, culture of silence, “cronyism” and state capture. The economy is sick, and is desperately struggling for survival. The rate at which the public debt is galloping is scary. Our national debt, add up to 390 billion ; 84.2% of our GDP; with inflation at 15.7% and the dollar down in abyss. Still worrying is the use of luxurious jets costing $42,000 an hour, instead of the Presidential jet, and the engagement of plethora of concubines all at the expense of the taxpayer.

MoMo

To arrest the economic disaster, the Government is trying all tricks to get the unpopular e-levy and other taxes pass through Parliament. The e-Levy is a multiple taxation levy, where the same amount is taxed as often as there is electronic transfer. Indeed your MoMo wallet contains your personal money, which should not be taxed. We therefore have to resist Parliamentary approval of the e-levy. After passing it through Parliament, the Government certainly will enforce cashless payments to Institutions and Departments through MoMo. That is the trick, which will get all Ghanaians into the MoMo net.

Corruption

Deceit, lies and fraudulent activities, are some of the tools to corruption. 800 million AMERI scandal ; the ESSLER scandal, the KELVIN GVG scandal, ; the Digital Addressing System leading to the loss of $2.25million ; The China Times scandal; the army worm advancement “chop-chop”, the fertilizer scandal; BOST scandal; Ken Bond of $2.25 million ; the 500 missing galamsay tractors, the reckless burning of excavators, and “Contract for sale”, by Agyenim Boateng former CEO of PPA and many, many others. The mess is not limited to only the appointees, but stretches to the doorstep of the President, where you have the illegal payment of $20,000 fee for appointment to see the President and the $100,000 “cash for seat” next to the President and the “galamsay bribe” among others.

Presidential Budget

Comparative Figures For Presidential Budget

2015 (NDC) ----- 326 million GHc / 2016 (NDC) --- 453 million GHc

2017 (NPP) --- 1.5 billion GHc / 2018 (NPP) ---- 1.9 billion GHc

2019 (NPP) ---- 2.4 billion GHc / 2020 (NPP) ---- 3.1 billion GHc

2021 (NPP) ---- 3.1 Billion GHc

The above figures are evidence to egoistic and wasteful expenditure. The largest budget allocation of his Government goes to the presidency; leaving woefully inadequate budget allocation for strategic MDA`s development projects and important areas such as Health and Education. Besides, there are 124 Ministers and 1,500 Presidential staffers, which cost the taxpayer about 270 million a year.

Resignation and Early Elections

Considering the acute paralysis of the economy, the ever increasing hardship facing Ghanaians, and the lack of consensus in a split Parliament, two more years under Akufo Addo makes no democratic sense. The NPP has to eat humble pie and force the resignation of Akufo Addo to save Ghana. The President must resign, and call for early election.

Dr E.K.Hayford

Executive Director (CDG-GH)

0277606338