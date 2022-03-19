Don’t turn your old dresses into floor rugs, your spirit still lives in the dress – Spiritualist

Ghanaian Pastor/Spiritualist, Apostle Adjei Boafuor, popularly known as Sunsum Kese3 has advised people not to turn their old clothes into floor rugs.

He stated that humans are spirits hence everything connected to humans beings has spirits in them including old clothes.

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii he said, “Even if it’s old and you no longer wear it don’t use it as a rug. Your spirit still lives in the dress even if you no longer wear it”.

He emphasized that, before old clothes can be turned into rugs the spirit living inside them has to be taken out.

“That can only be done by talking to the clothes and calling out the spirit. This is why it is important to wash new clothes whenever you buy them especially clothes that have already been worn by others” he said.

He disclosed that because their spirits are already in the clothes, it can’t be worn without the spirits being called out.

“Some of the clothes are coming from dead people and sick people and if you don’t call them out then, you’re indirectly bringing death and sickness into your life,” he said.

The spiritualist mentioned that, human beings need to know and understand that, we are spirits hence, “everything connected to us also has spirits in them so, we should be careful how we treat our personal belongings especially the clothes we wear”.

---happyghana.com