19.03.2022 Social News

C/R Hunter accidentally shoots himself at Awutu Bonsoku

C/R Hunter accidentally shoots himself at Awutu Bonsoku
19.03.2022 LISTEN

A 45-year-old hunter, Isaac Bentum has died instantly after accidentally shooting himself to death at Awutu Bonsoku a Community within the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The sad incident happened Thursday, March 17, 2022 evening around 5:30 PM.

According to ASP Kingsley Asante, District Police Commander of Senya Bereku, the hunter Isaac Bentum returned from hunting on Wednesday, March 16, at 12:00 midnight but did not remove the remaining bullets from his double barrel gun.

He said Isaac, in an attempt to put the gun in its proper place, mistakenly pulled the trigger and fired his own chest, killing him instantly.

According to ASP Kingsley Asante, when police arrived on the site, they discovered the deceased Isaac Bentum’s body in a pool of blood.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma Hospital.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com

