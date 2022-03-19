Mahama Ayariga to petition CHRAJ to probe soldiers in recent killings in Bawku

19.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has disclosed that he plans to petition the Commission on Human Rights and Administration Justice (CHRAJ) to look into the conduct of military men sent to Bawku to maintain peace.

In midweek, there were reports that soldiers allegedly shot and killed some persons in one of the surrounding communities in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Unhappy with the incident, Mahama Ayariga has noted how he had to push to have the Minister in charge of Defence to increase security surveillance in his Constituency.

“The development is unfortunate. I have been mounting some pressure on the Interior Minister and the Defence Minister to increase security surveillance in Bawku.

“They complied and they increased the numbers. Unfortunately, the conduct of some of the security personnel has been most unfortunate and regrettable to say, the least. Definitely, we need the security in Bawku, we appreciate their presence to separate the various factions and to provide security but the conduct of some of them in the last couple of days has been most regrettable. I think that the mayhem that they unleashed on the Community three days ago, is totally unacceptable,” Mahama Ayariga told TV3 during an appearance on the Key Points programme.

The Bawku Central MP further disclosed that he is going to petition CHRAJ to look into the conduct of the military in his Constituency.

He said the lives lost were needless and those responsible must be held accountable.

“I know that the lives of some soldiers were at stake but unfortunately, the reaction of the soldiers has been very highhanded. I think that we will have to look into that.

“I will personally send a complaint to the CHRAJ for them to investigate the conduct of military in the community. Lives were lost needlessly, people's properties were destroyed, these are clear human right violations. The fact that Military officers were shot at does not under any circumstances, give the military the moral right to attack innocent civilians, shoot at babies and kill kids,” Mr. Ayariga said.