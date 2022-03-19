ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Galamsey Fight: Lands ministers to appear before parliament

General News Galamsey Fight: Lands ministers to appear before parliament
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, says the Leadership of Parliament is in discussions with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to update the country on the ongoing fight against illegal mining.

Presenting the Business Statement of the House for the Eighth Week of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, Mr Afenyo-Markin said following ongoing discussions between the Leadership and the Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the House would be duly informed of the date in due course.

He said the leadership expected the minister to find an appropriate date for the brief.

"Mr Speaker, the Business Committee, proposes that minister responsible for Lands and Natural Resources attend upon the House to update the country on the ongoing fight against illegal mining also known as Galamsey,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the leadership was also in discussions with the Administrators of the various statutory funds for the expeditious presentation of the disbursement formulae for the consideration and approval of Parliament.

The statutory funds are the District Assemblies Common Fund, GETFund and the National Health Insurance Scheme.

GNA

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana to become a full member of the Francophonie — Ayorkor Botchwey
19.03.2022 | General News
Parliament fails to adopt €20 million loan over lack of a quorum
19.03.2022 | General News
Desist from unprofitable acts — Chief to youth
19.03.2022 | General News
Squatters on Tema General Hospital premises endanger staff, patients
18.03.2022 | General News
No Ghanaian died in Russia-Ukraine conflict – Foreign Affairs Ministry
19.03.2022 | General News
Integrate gender perspectives into national laws — WOMEC
19.03.2022 | General News
Cyber Security Experts gather in Accra
18.03.2022 | General News
Media must support the fight against substandard electrical products — GSA
17.03.2022 | General News
Conference empowers medical students to venture into other areas
17.03.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line