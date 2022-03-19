Keep an eye on all bank transactions; properly secure banking passwords – BoG to Ghanaians

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has advised the public to regularly monitor all bank transactions and properly secure passwords to protect accounts with the various financial institutions.

In a series of posts on the official Facebook page of the Central Bank, it has provided vital banking tips as part of its efforts to sensitize the public on how to keep bank accounts safe.

Among the tips, the Bank of Ghana has urged Ghanaians to always report any suspicious transactions seen on their bank accounts.

“Regularly monitor your bank transactions and account balances and report any unlawful, unauthorized, or suspicious transactions on your account to the institution.

“Your banking application login credentials such as passwords, usernames, and one-time passwords (OTPs) are highly sensitive and important assets in the digital world as the keys to your homes. Properly secure them,” a BoG post on Facebook has cautioned.

Find contact details of the Bank of Ghana for inquiries and reports in the post below: