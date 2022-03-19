ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Keep an eye on all bank transactions; properly secure banking passwords – BoG to Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Keep an eye on all bank transactions; properly secure banking passwords – BoG to Ghanaians
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has advised the public to regularly monitor all bank transactions and properly secure passwords to protect accounts with the various financial institutions.

In a series of posts on the official Facebook page of the Central Bank, it has provided vital banking tips as part of its efforts to sensitize the public on how to keep bank accounts safe.

Among the tips, the Bank of Ghana has urged Ghanaians to always report any suspicious transactions seen on their bank accounts.

“Regularly monitor your bank transactions and account balances and report any unlawful, unauthorized, or suspicious transactions on your account to the institution.

“Your banking application login credentials such as passwords, usernames, and one-time passwords (OTPs) are highly sensitive and important assets in the digital world as the keys to your homes. Properly secure them,” a BoG post on Facebook has cautioned.

Find contact details of the Bank of Ghana for inquiries and reports in the post below:

319202222446-8cs1vihuup-38b152e6-6ddd-4292-ae70-73eac2d68eb2

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ofaakor pastor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three girls remanded
19.03.2022 | Social News
Fuel prices: People now prefer to walk short distances - GPRTU
19.03.2022 | Social News
Bawku conflict: Close down radio stations for spewing lies, inciting violence — Adam Bonaa
19.03.2022 | Social News
Bawku conflict: It's either govt isn't paying attention or it's an intelligence lapse - Adam Bonaa
19.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: One injured, others displaced after rainstorm rips up buildings at Bekwai
18.03.2022 | Social News
Residents of Accra Psychiatric Hospital staff quarters asked to pack out
18.03.2022 | Social News
Koblimahag Assemblyman arrested for ‘obstructing’ arrest of man who assaulted NEDCO staff at Tamale
18.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: Galamsey pit kills 2 pregnant women at Denkyira-Ayanfuri
19.03.2022 | Social News
Driver convicted for dangerous, careless driving on Accra- Kumasi highway; fined GHS1,200
18.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line