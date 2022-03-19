Techiman Municipal Education Directorate forms life skills clubs to improve well-being of adolescents child

Techiman (BE/R) March,17, GNA-As part of effort to improve the well-being of the adolescent child in the Techiman municipality and its environs, the Techiman municipal educational directorate has formed life skills clubs in both public and private Junior high schools to educate the children on their well-being.

About 134 JHS has so far received the initiative with the intent to educate the children on the Dangers of gambling, stigmatization and discrimination, substance abuse, child safety online among others.

The directorate has also put in strategic plans to educate the children on teenage pregnancies, improve on leadership skills, provide lessons on open strategies in the face of difficulties so as to enable the adolescent escape danger at all times.

Mr John Amissah Techiman Municipal Director for Education disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday at Techiman the Bono East Regional capital to attest the directorate preparedness to secure the future of children in the municipality.

Mr Amissah hinted that the initiative is being sponsored by the United Nations Initiative for Children Education Fund (UNICEF) through the Girl Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service to foster the well being of children in school.

Mr Amissah noted that for some time now much attention has been given to the female child, while the male child receives little attention and that the education of the male child is as important as the female child , however the purpose for the formation of these clubs was to promote attention on gender equity in education at the basic level so that the male child would not feel neglected.

He explained that the dropout rate is there for both boys and girls, but the fear is that more boys may drop out of school than girls since the attention is on the girls which may be dangerous.

Mr Amissah mentioned that statistics for the 2021 Basic education certificate examination (BECE) indicates that 5,235 boys registered for the examination while 5,728 registered nationwide and this however indicates that more girls were in school than boys, again 2,766 boys sat for the West Africa Certificate Examination (WAEC)while 3,140 registered for the examination nationwide.

He cited that at the Kindergarten level about 3,995 boys and 3,972 girls were in school as at 2021 but as they progress the boys keep dropping, however this is the need why equal attention should be given to the boy child in school.

He expresses hope that these clubs would help shape and reinform the minds of the adolescent on their well being because the Teenage pregnancy rate nationwide since 2014 continues to increase, stating that statistics from 2014-2015 academic year indicated that about 4,607 JHS girls were pregnant , 2015-2016, 4,822 got pregnant, 2016-2017, 5,254 also got pregnant while in school and indeed the need to eradicate this menace was paramount.

The Director calls on stakeholders including parents to see the education of their children as a major investment that would benefit them and the entire society and so they should devote much attention to making it fruitful.

