Jinapor’s call for economic management team to be dissolved display of intellectual dishonesty – Stephen Amoah

Dr. Stephen Amoah

19.03.2022

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah has accused Yapei-Kusawgu MP John Jinapor of being intellectually dishonest over his call for the economic management team of the government to be dissolved.

Speaking to Citi News on Friday evening, John Jinapor who is Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament accused the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia-led economic management team of failing woefully to help government manage the economy.

“What is the use of the team? What are they doing? Absolutely nothing. It is better we don’t have the economic management team because they have not lived to expectations. That is why we are calling on the government to dissolve this economic management team whose performance has been woefully inadequate, abysmal, and nothing to write home about,” John Jinapor shared.

Reacting to the call on the same platform, Dr. Speaker Amoah slammed his colleague parliamentary insisting that it appears he is unconsciously incompetent.

“My brother John Jinapor, I listened to him. Either he is displaying intellectual dishonesty or unconscious incompetence because he is a finance person and he knows what he is talking about,” the Nhyiaeso MP stressed.

According to him, government admits times are hard but it is working to ensure things get better for everyone in the country very soon.

“I am surprised. We need to be serious. He is rather throwing dust into the eyes of the public. Yes, some of the economic indicators are not doing well because we were not moving forward as a country economically. I don’t want to do politics the way he is doing it but what I’m saying is yes there is hardship but things are better than when they took over,” Dr. Stephen Amoah added.