ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.03.2022 Press Release

Jehovah’s Witnesses back to Kingdom Halls after two years of virtual meetings, church services

Jehovah’s Witnesses back to Kingdom Halls after two years of virtual meetings, church services
19.03.2022 LISTEN

After two years of meeting exclusively via video and/or telephone conferencing, Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ghana and around the world will resume in-person meetings at their Kingdom Halls, starting April 1, 2022.

Since Monday, March 16, 2020, even before government restrictions were announced to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all in-person meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the country and worldwide were suspended.

The decision was motivated by respect for life as a gift from God, Jehovah and love of neighbour. Because of the motivation for the decision, government directives that came later were considered as the minimum requirements at all times and additional measures were added wherever it was needed to protect life.

To care for the spiritual needs of over 212,000 of Jehovah’s Witnesses and others in the country who attend meetings each week, all spiritual programs and public ministry were conducted via video and/or telephone conferencing, such as Zoom.

In the last two years of virtual meetings and preaching ministry, over 220,000 people across the country now join these virtual meetings. Some of the new attendees have begun sharing in the

Christian commission of preaching the good news of God’s Kingdom—Matthew 24:14; 28:19, 20.

With the current low incidents of COVID-19 infections and the wide availability of vaccines, the in-person use of Kingdom Halls for meetings will now start across the country, subject to all government directives and safety protocols. The virtual means of attending will be retained as a complement to the in-person meetings wherever possible.

This opening of the Kingdom Halls for in-person meetings coincides with the delivery of a Special Talk to be given worldwide, titled: “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” on Sunday, April 10, 2022, followed by the Memorial of Christ’s death on the evening of Friday, April 15, 2022. Jehovah’s Witnesses invite you to join them at their Kingdom Halls or virtually for these truly faith-building programs that give real hope for the future and to cope with the many challenges we all face today.

Daniel A. Adashie

PUBLIC INFORMATION DESK

Jehovah’s Witnesses, Ghana Branch

No. J348/4 Nungua-Tema Beach Road, Accra

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa

News ContributorPage: MichaelAgyapongAgyapa

More Press Release
ModernGhana Links
Bono Proforum Congratulate The NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament for Rejecting The 2022 “Awudie” Budget
15.03.2022 | Press Release
Ghana to host first-ever Kofi Annan Road Safety Award on 16 March 2022
14.03.2022 | Press Release
Africa Dyslexia Organization Presents Free Virtual Training on Understanding and Screening of Persons with Learning Disabilities
12.03.2022 | Press Release
The situation of Africans in Ukraine
09.03.2022 | Press Release
Climate Crisis Threatens Food Security For Women And Girls
08.03.2022 | Press Release
Break The Bias Online (#IWD2022)
09.03.2022 | Press Release
Suspension Of Ghana School Feeding Programme Expansion Is Unfortunate
05.03.2022 | Press Release
Give Yilo Krobo mango processing factory — Group to government
27.02.2022 | Press Release
Jeffrey Baiden Receives Laptop Prize For ‘house Of Mfantsipim’ Essay Competition
26.02.2022 | Press Release
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line