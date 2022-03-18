Cabinet’s retreat: We are sick and tired of such meetings; I don’t expect anything positive – John Jinapor

Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor has said he doubts anything good will come out from the cabinet retreat scheduled for this weekend.

The President of the Republic, H.E is leading a cabinet retreat this weekend at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

Contrary to reports that the cabinet will consider an IMF bailout at the retreat, a Tweet from the Presidency has disclosed that it is not an option.

Instead, the retreat will see the cabinet considering home-grown solutions while it discusses fuel price hikes, reopening of borders, and other main items.

Speaking to Citi News on Friday evening, John Jinapor has downplayed the relevance of the cabinet retreat.

According to the Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament, nothing positive will come out from the meeting.

“We have heard this over and over. They even told us they have constituted what they call a cedi stabilization committee. A couple of years ago that’s what they did. They constituted a whole team to arrest the free fall of the cedi. The situation has even gotten worse and so I don’t expect anything positive, anything substantial, any game-changing situation from this meeting. We are sick and tired of those meetings,” John Jinapor stressed.

According to the Minority MP, the economic management team of government led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has failed in managing the economy.

Accusing the Vice President of going into comatose in the midst of the hard times in the country, John Jinapor insists that the government must as a matter of urgency dissolve the economic management team.