ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: One injured, others displaced after rainstorm rips up buildings at Bekwai

Social News A/R: One injured, others displaced after rainstorm rips up buildings at Bekwai
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

At least one person has been confirmed injured, with many others left homeless after a rainstorm hit Asante Bekwai Municipality and ripped up the roof of many buildings on Thursday evening.

The injured, an 11-year-old pupil of the Bekwai Roman Catholic primary school, has been admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Students of one of the most affected schools, Bekwai SDA Senior High School, have been asked to go home to enable the school authorities repair the damage.

The Bekwai R/C Primary School was severely affected and many houses in other communities such as Fawoman, Nampasa, Koniyaw, Gyasikrom and others were also affected.

Mr Kwaku Kyei Baffour, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) speaking to the Ghana News Agency after a tour of the affected places described the situation as worrying and required urgent attention to help the victims.

He appealed to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other benevolent individuals and organizations to come to aid of the affected communities to enable the victims to live a normal life

Mrs Leticia Obeng, Bekwai Municipal Director of Education, said the devastation to the school infrastructure was huge and called on individuals to help to assist the schools in roofing the buildings to enhance teaching and learning.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Residents of Accra Psychiatric Hospital staff quarters asked to pack out
18.03.2022 | Social News
Koblimahag Assemblyman arrested for ‘obstructing’ arrest of man who assaulted NEDCO staff at Tamale
18.03.2022 | Social News
Driver convicted for dangerous, careless driving on Accra- Kumasi highway; fined GHS1,200
18.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: Torrential rain rips off roof of Bekwai SHS
18.03.2022 | Social News
Justice Ofori Atta appointed to probe demolition of Bulgarian Embassy property
18.03.2022 | Social News
70% of girls below age 15 engaged in child domestic servitude – Report
18.03.2022 | Social News
Nzema East: Four Chinese illegal miners arrested with Ghanaian accomplice
18.03.2022 | Social News
Family of Ashalaja murdered chief cries for justice
18.03.2022 | Social News
iGRED educates young girls on the importance of reproductive health, menstrual hygiene
18.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line