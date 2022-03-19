NHIA ranks Upper East Region 3rd best in membership mobilisation

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Upper East Region has been ranked third-best performer in membership mobilization across the country with 955,010 of the 1,302,0223 membership target representing 73 percent.

This was disclosed by the Acting Regional Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Abudulai Kasimu during the 2021 Annual Performance Review Meeting, held in Bolgatanga.

In an interview with our correspondent Emmanuel Akayeti. Mr. Kasimu said the 2021 population and Housing Census (PHC) of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), put the Upper East Region at the top of the other fifteen regions with a penetration rate of 86 percent.

He indicated the push by the government to achieve Universal Health Coverage in Ghana by 2030 has necessitated the NHIA to put in all efforts in collaboration with the relevant partners at ensuring the set target is achieved.

He stated that for the year 2021, the NHIA was set to achieve a national active membership of 18,681,913 and a target of 1,072, 353 for the Upper East Region. Mr. Kasimu stated the 2021 performance put the Upper East first among the other 15 regions with a penetration rate of 86 percent. He said the intensification of campaigns on the use of the NHIA mobile renewal system has greatly enhanced the membership drive.

By the use of the shortcode *929hash, he indicated that one is able to renew their membership via MTN and Vodafone networks without any assistance. Mr. Kasimu added that the Ghana Card come to further ease the burden of acquisition, renewal, and access to healthcare services at the respective facilities. He added that the NHIA by the close of 2021 received credentials and signed a contract with 180 healthcare providers across various ownership and levels with a good number having applied and awaiting assessment to be credentialed to render service.

According to him, the digitalization of the credential application process started in early 2020. Regarding claims, he added that most providers were paid up to June 2021. He stated that by the close of the year efforts are being made to clear all indebtedness to providers to improve their cash flows and enhance the provision of quality healthcare service to their clients.

The Bolgatanga Municipal Manager Roland Abana Ayine said the Bolga Office of the NHIA chalked 100 percent revenue mobilization for the year under review placing the Upper East Region on top of the other 15 regions due to hard work and innovation.