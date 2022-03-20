The most fearful thing is NDC coming back to power, NPP must do whatever it takes legally — NPP's Daniel Aboagye

20.03.2022 LISTEN

A former government spokesperson on finance for the NPP , Daniel Aboagye has described a comeback of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the most frightening thing to happen.

He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) must do whatever it takes legally to show good governance, restore the confidence of Ghanaians and retain power come 2024.

Speaking on ‘The Pulse’ on Joy News on March 18, 2022, he intimated that the economy will collapse in the hands of NDC which is something Ghanaians must be afraid of.

“The most fearful thing that I labor over every day is to have the NDC come back to power anytime soon. Ghana is not at the point where we can experiment again.

“We in NPP have to do whatever it takes legally to deliver on our promise, show good progress, and unite the party more and crossover the eight. The NDC will mess up this country if they get a second opportunity. I do not have any single trust in their ability to fix the challenge,” he stated.

He argued that the ruling NPP has what it takes to fix the economy and the ongoing cabinet retreat was proof some pragmatic steps would be roll out to restore the economy.

According to him, NPP has the men and would execute the job perfectly without running to the IMF like the NDC did under the Mahama administration.

He contended that given the conditionalities that come with it, it would be a bad idea for the country to go to the IMF now. He added that it was time the country try something internal.

“The signs were there because we were getting out of NDCs mess and we were just on a trajectory to continue to well and sustain, what you do is that you come in, you determine the extent of the problem and then you begin to solve it and we had begun to solve it and the numbers were turning around and eight of NDCs term you cannot use one term to change it," he emphasised.