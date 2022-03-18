Squatters on Tema General Hospital premises endanger staff, patients

Squatters have invaded the premises of the Tema General Hospital, posing danger to residing medical staff and patients at the facility.

There have been several reports of robbery attacks on the hospital premises, which the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) believed were linked to the squatters; Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive stated during a tour of facilities within the metropolis including the hospital.

Mr Ashitey, therefore, warned people who have erected structures at unauthorized places within the metropolis to remove them as the Assembly was about to embark on a demolition exercise to remove all nuisance structures.

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and Mr Samuel Mankye, the Assembly's Engineer, sensitized owners of affected structures and appealed to them to voluntarily vacate the place before the set date of three weeks planned demolition exercise.

He said the demolition exercise team would clear the Tema Motorway interchange towards the Harbour Roundabout of all structures without permits to ensure that the Assembly's agenda to make Tema shine again.

Mr Ashitey said the engineers of the Assembly had started engaging them since last December 2021 to create awareness on the exercise.

“Our team has been meeting them every month to ensure that they vacate the place before the exercise,” the TMA MCE stated.

He stated that the Assembly should be able to check and ensure that people who were building but do not have permits regularized their documents.

The MCE said the demolition exercise would see to the clearing of structures from the entire stretch from the motorway interchange towards the Tema Port, the TMA head office enclaves, and parts of the central business district.

GNA