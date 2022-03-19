“Playing Nigeria is not about form, we will eliminate them” – Alhaji Gruzah

Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah, a Management Committee Member of the Black Stars, remains optimistic the Black Stars of Ghana will oust the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The two West African countries would renew their rivalry on Friday, March 25, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they clash in the first leg of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup playoff.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, Alhaji Gruzah believes the Black Stars would eliminate the Supper Eagles, adding, “Playing Nigeria is not about form, but the desire to earn the bragging rights. It is like when Hearts and Kotoko meet in a game, it goes beyond form”.

Alhaji Gruzah, also the bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal said, as a management committee member, he believes the team was doing their best to achieve success against Nigeria.

The outspoken football administrator urged Ghanaians to render their unflinching support to the team to book a ticket to the final party in Qatar.

Ghana would face Nigeria at home before travelling to the neighboring country four days later for the return encounter.

Ghana and Nigeria will be chasing one of the five slots available for Africa for the biggest football competition

GNA