ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.03.2022 Social News

Koblimahag Assemblyman arrested for ‘obstructing’ arrest of man who assaulted NEDCO staff at Tamale

Koblimahag Assemblyman arrested for ‘obstructing’ arrest of man who assaulted NEDCO staff at Tamale
18.03.2022 LISTEN

Ahmed Mohammed, the Assembly Member for Koblimahagu Electoral Area in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale has been arrested by the Regional Police Command for preventing its officers from embarking on a search in the room of a suspect, wanted for assaulting a staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, NEDCo.

Two residents of the community are reported to have inflicted severe cutlass wounds on an employee of the power distribution company after they were caught for engaging in power theft.

This resulted in the power distributor withdrawing its services in the area in protest of frequent attacks on its staff.

But in the latest development, the Regional Police Command says the Assembly Member who earlier promised to aid the police in finding the suspects is shielding them.

Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, the Northern Regional Crime Officer said, “when the police officers who went to suspect’s house to effect house and search got there, he [the assemblyman] came there with thugs and chased the policemen away. The officers were there on lawful duty and the assemblyman obstructed and threatened them and made an attempt to attack them with the thugs so they [officers] had to leave the place without doing anything,” he said.

Meanwhile, the management of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, NEDCO, has suspended its withdrawal of field services in Tamale and its environs for a period of two weeks.

It said there have been careful deliberations with stakeholders including the Regional Minister to arrive at the decision.

In a statement, Manager for Corporate Communications, Maxwell Kotoka, said there are still pending resolutions of some issues, which include the arrest of perpetrators of the machete attacks on NEDCO staff on duty at Korblimahagu last week.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
A/R: One injured, others displaced after rainstorm rips up buildings at Bekwai
18.03.2022 | Social News
Residents of Accra Psychiatric Hospital staff quarters asked to pack out
18.03.2022 | Social News
Driver convicted for dangerous, careless driving on Accra- Kumasi highway; fined GHS1,200
18.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: Torrential rain rips off roof of Bekwai SHS
18.03.2022 | Social News
Justice Ofori Atta appointed to probe demolition of Bulgarian Embassy property
18.03.2022 | Social News
70% of girls below age 15 engaged in child domestic servitude – Report
18.03.2022 | Social News
Nzema East: Four Chinese illegal miners arrested with Ghanaian accomplice
18.03.2022 | Social News
Family of Ashalaja murdered chief cries for justice
18.03.2022 | Social News
iGRED educates young girls on the importance of reproductive health, menstrual hygiene
18.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line