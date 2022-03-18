Bawku chaos: Some soldiers may have agenda either than keeping peace, call them to order — Accra Kusasi Chiefs to Defence Minister

The Community chiefs and people of Kusasi resident in Accra have called on the Minister for Defense and the Military High Command to call their men to order and restore peace to Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The call is coming on the back of the recent alleged military attacks on residents of some communities in the troubled area.

Yesterday, residents and traders at Highways, a suburb of Bawku sustained varying degrees of injury after a joint police-military team forcefully dispersed them from their current place of trade.

The security officials reportedly used force in an attempt to get the traders to move from the street to the main market.

In the course of the action, the officers destroyed meals being sold by food vendors and also pushed down some motorcycles.

Some windscreens were also smashed in the exercise that started around 7.20am on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, the Secretary of the Accra Kusasi Chiefs Musah Abugri laments the recent actions of the state security in Bawku.

He wants the Minister for Defense to call the military deployed to Bawku to order and to show professionalism in the dealings with the civilians.

“On Wednesday and Thursday, a combined team of Police and Military men marched to High Ways, a Kusasi dominated business center in Bawku, and beat up everyone on sight, wounded some, and vandalized tricycles and the wares of market women.

“We are almost at the point of believing that some of the Military men in Bawku may have an agenda either than keeping the peace. Indeed, we have evidence that at least, one of the personnel deployed in Bawku is of Mamprusi extraction. This is unfortunate to say the least. To this end, we call on all the actors of the state's security architecture to as a matter of urgency take steps to bring peace to Bawku," he stated.

He adds, “We particularly call on the Minister for Defense and the Military high command to call their men in Bawku to order and to command them to be professional in their dealings with civilians.”

Mr. Abugri stressed that the armed forces must not be seen or perceived to be doing the bidding of one group against the other while in Bawku to maintain peace.