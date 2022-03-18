Driver fined for reckless on Accra-Kumasi highway

18.03.2022 LISTEN

A driver found guilty of dangerous, careless and inconsiderate driving on the Accra-Kumasi highway (N6) at the Suhum interchange, has been convicted and fined GHS1, 200.00.

In an announcement on March 18, the police stated that he was arraigned before the court on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the accused, Kwame Owusu was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 for failing to comply with traffic road signs and road markings.

He drove a white Volvo truck with registration number GN 851-18 and was caught in a video shared by the police.

The police advised motorists to respect all traffic signs and avoid excessive speeding on roads as persons found on the wrong side of the law will be duly arrested and prosecuted.