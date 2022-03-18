Bawumia has gone into comatose; dissolve his economic management team – Minority to gov’t

The Minority in Parliament has called on the government to dissolve the economic management team led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its chairman.

Speaking to the media, the Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor has accused the economic management team of failing woefully.

Insisting that the committee has run out of ideas, Mr. Jinapor further blasts Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while calling for his head together with the economic management team he has been put in charge of.

“The economic management team has failed woefully. Indeed, they have run out of ideas. The Vice President has gone into comatose, he is nowhere to be found. This is the time he is to demonstrate leadership. This is the time government must show that it cares for the people and petroleum consumers in difficult moments like this,” John Jinapor shared.

He continued, “This government has been a monumental failure. We call on President Akufo-Addo to dissolve the economic management team because they have not lived up to expectation.”

John Jinapor who is also Yapei-Kusawgu constituency MP further blames the government for the constant hikes in the prices of fuel at the domestic pumps.

He said instead of the excuses, the government should be up and doing to ensure the cedi performs better.

“Instead of this government sitting up and thinking out of the box, all what we hear is that they do not control world markets prices. The petrol we buy today is largely on account of the depreciation of the cedi,” John Jinapor said.

Prices of fuel in the country hit the GHS10 per litre mark on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Experts project that the latest increase will bring additional hardships to Ghanaians.