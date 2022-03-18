Driver convicted for dangerous, careless driving on Accra- Kumasi highway; fined GHS1,200

A driver identified as Kwame Owusu has been convicted for dangerous, careless, and inconsiderate driving on the Accra- Kumasi highway (N6) at Suhum inter-change approach.

The convict was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after failing to comply with road traffic regulations.

The accused who was driving a white Volvo truck with registration Number GN 851-18 after his arrest, has now been convicted of a fine of GHS1,200.

“The convict was arrested on Tuesday, 15th March 2022, for dangerous, careless and inconsiderate driving, failing to comply with road traffic sign to wit road markings, and was arrested, charged and put before the court yesterday, Thursday, 17th March 2022.

“The accused, Kwame Owusu, who is a driver of a white Volvo truck with registration Number GN 851-18 in the attached video, has been fined with an amount of One Thousand Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵1,200.00),” a Police statement announced on Friday afternoon.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Ghana Police Service has adviced "all motorists to comply with the rules of the road, particularly, safe selection of lanes, maintenance of appropriate following distances, indication of traffic indicator light in advance, at least, 30 meters at all times before turnings, and avoid excessive speeding on our roads."