Ashalaja Oshippi murder: Family demands justice

One of the Principal Elders of Akwanor Royal family of Ashalaja in the Greater Accra Region, Emmanuel Nii Awule Ackaah have called on President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare to ensure justice in the recent murder of the Oshippi of Ashalaja, Joshua Lartey.

According to him, the death of the Oshippi has brought discomfort to the residents in the community as they continue to live in fear and panic.

The Principal Elder of Akwanor Royal Family addressing the media in Accra on Tuesday, March 15 appealed to all and sundry to volunteer information to the Police concerning the death of Nii Oshippi to enable the police unravel this unfortunate incident.

He also entreats all members of the family to remain calm as the police conduct its investigation into the matter.

He added that though the Accra Regional Police Command has arrested six suspects yet the people continue to live in distress due to the activities of landguards.

He lauded the police for acting swiftly in arresting the suspects.

He revealed that the suspects, who are in the custody of the police, were remanded by the District Magistrate Court Adjabeng on Thursday, March 10 to reappear in court on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Nii Awule Ackaah prayed the District Magistrate Court not to grant the suspect’s bail any time soon to make room for proper investigation to be conducted.

He has alleged that members of the Akwanor Royal family have been receiving several threats from the suspects even though they are still in police custody.

The family, he said, is gathering evidence of the messages for onward submission to the police for further investigation.

“The suspects are in the police cells yet they are making calls and sending us threat messages; this means that they have no remorse.

“So we are appealing to the court not to release these suspects to put the life of the Akwanor Royal family in danger,” he reiterated.