ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.03.2022 General News

Integrate gender perspectives into national laws — WOMEC

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah II Contributor
Dr Binka addressing the participantsDr Binka addressing the participants
19.03.2022 LISTEN

A call has been made to the government to integrate gender perspectives into all national laws and policies to enhance women’s participation in national development.

Dr. Charity Binka, Executive Director of Women, Media and Change (WOMEC), said steps must be taken to ensure that women and girls were at the centre of planning and programming to accelerate the country’s growth.

She made the call at a mentorship and leadership seminar organized by WOMEC and Gender Transformative Programme, (GTP) as part of this year’s International Women’s Day.

Over 60 adolescent girls from selected schools in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality participated in the programme.

Dr Binka urged the government to speed up the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law and said this could no longer wait after eleven years.

She also underlined the need for deliberate economic measures to support women in business to ensure that, they have equal access to finance and other resources.

She said as part of celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day, WOMEC deemed it necessary to bring the event to the level of the girls to remind them to aspire for a brighter future.

Dr. Binka said the Day offered an opportunity to reflect on the issues of gender equality and the promotion of the rights of women and girls.

She charged the girls to focus on education and said it was the pathway to socio-economic and political empo11werment.

Education, she noted that, was one of the significant ways to promote positive change, adding that, “you have to be assertive without being aggressive, if you are not assertive, people will walk over you, so should not allow anybody to silence you because nobody has the right to”.

Dr. Vanesa Nsiah Akosah, a Surgeon at the Tema General Hospital encouraged the adolescent girls to be eager to add value to their lives.

Ms. Deborah Konney, School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator, Ghana Education Service, told the adolescent girls to keep themselves well and to be modest in their dressing.

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t will surely find homegrown solutions to address challenges – Annor-Dompreh
19.03.2022 | General News
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to their Kingdom Halls after two years of exclusive Virtual Meetings
19.03.2022 | General News
Desist from unprofitable acts — Chief to youth
19.03.2022 | General News
Squatters on Tema General Hospital premises endanger staff, patients
18.03.2022 | General News
No Ghanaian died in Russia-Ukraine conflict – Foreign Affairs Ministry
19.03.2022 | General News
Cyber Security Experts gather in Accra
18.03.2022 | General News
Media must support the fight against substandard electrical products — GSA
17.03.2022 | General News
Conference empowers medical students to venture into other areas
17.03.2022 | General News
UN Peace Ambassador calls for creation of hope and opportunities for Ghanaian youth
17.03.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line