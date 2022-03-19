Ada-East district going through massive development – DCE

The Ada-East District is experiencing massive development as part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s efforts to enhance local governance across the country since 2017.

“I inherited seven uncompleted projects in 2017, out of which six including the three-storey Assembly Office Complex, three CHPS Compounds, Police Station at Big Ada, and three-unit classroom blocks at Amlakpo and Alavanyo have been completed.

“Other new projects initiated are the construction of five CHPS compound, rehabilitation of recovery ward of Ada Health Centre, construction of solar-powered mechanized water facilities, and provision of potable water to six communities.

“Construction of classroom blocks for different communities, procurement of over 5,000 furniture for schools in the District,” Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada-East District Chief Executive enumerated at the Ada East District Assembly Town Hall Meeting at the Big Ada to solicit inputs in the development process of the District

The meeting, which was sponsored by Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) brought together dignitaries including; traditional authorities, religious leaders, Assembly members, staff of the Assembly, opinion leaders among others.

She gave the assurance that the assembly in line with the laid down protocols issued by President Akufo-Addo was working to ensure that some planned projects and programmes for the year were carried out successfully in the district.

The Ada-East DCE said the assembly was also working on a salt processing factory, market sheds, construction of solar-powered irrigation infrastructure among others across the district.

Ms Pobee said the town hall meeting offers stakeholders in the district the opportunity to give impetus to local participation, transparency, accountability, and good governance, as being championed by President Akufo-Addo.

She said the town hall meeting was a key requirement of the Assembly as the highest political and administrative authority in the District adding that it was mandated by the Local Governance Act 936.

Mr. Fred Bubune Kpodo, District Coordinating Director urged the community members to pay their taxes for the Assembly to initiate more developmental projects in the District.

Ms. Adizatu Moro Maiga, MFWA Programmes Officer lauded the Ada-East Assembly for the numerous projects initiated to improve the standard of living of the people.

She said the MFWA is partnering with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies as well as community radios to promote citizenship access to information to enhance good governance as well as support the Assemblies to account to its people.