ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.03.2022 Social News

22-year-old female excavator operator dies as machine drown in mining pit

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
22-year-old female excavator operator dies as machine drown in mining pit
19.03.2022 LISTEN

An excavator operator has lost her life after the machine she was operating allegedly slipped into a pit at a mining site at Mpatuam in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti drowning her in the process.

Maame Duffie, age 22, according to eyewitness went missing with the excavator she was operating on Thursday, March 18, 2022.

The sad incident according to the uncle of the deceased, Yaw Sarpong, occurred at about 5:00pm on that day.

Mr Sarpong in an interview with this reporter explained that all attempts to rescue her and the machine went unsuccessful as the excavator went deep into the pit.

He added that the lifeless body of the deceased was seen ten hours after the incident in the pit.

The body of the 22-year-old Senior High School graduate has been deposited at Toase Morgue by police for autopsy.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Keep an eye on all bank transactions; properly secure banking passwords – BoG to Ghanaians
19.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: One injured, others displaced after rainstorm rips up buildings at Bekwai
18.03.2022 | Social News
Residents of Accra Psychiatric Hospital staff quarters asked to pack out
18.03.2022 | Social News
Koblimahag Assemblyman arrested for ‘obstructing’ arrest of man who assaulted NEDCO staff at Tamale
18.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: Galamsey pit kills 2 pregnant women at Denkyira-Ayanfuri
19.03.2022 | Social News
Driver convicted for dangerous, careless driving on Accra- Kumasi highway; fined GHS1,200
18.03.2022 | Social News
Ashalaja Oshippi murder: Family demands justice
19.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: Torrential rain rips off roof of Bekwai SHS
18.03.2022 | Social News
Justice Ofori Atta appointed to probe demolition of Bulgarian Embassy property
18.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line