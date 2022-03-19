22-year-old female excavator operator dies as machine drown in mining pit

19.03.2022 LISTEN

An excavator operator has lost her life after the machine she was operating allegedly slipped into a pit at a mining site at Mpatuam in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti drowning her in the process.

Maame Duffie, age 22, according to eyewitness went missing with the excavator she was operating on Thursday, March 18, 2022.

The sad incident according to the uncle of the deceased, Yaw Sarpong, occurred at about 5:00pm on that day.

Mr Sarpong in an interview with this reporter explained that all attempts to rescue her and the machine went unsuccessful as the excavator went deep into the pit.

He added that the lifeless body of the deceased was seen ten hours after the incident in the pit.

The body of the 22-year-old Senior High School graduate has been deposited at Toase Morgue by police for autopsy.