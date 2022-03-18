Ken Ofori-Atta must go, he’s been disastrous Finance Minister — Ablakwa

18.03.2022 LISTEN

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency has said the Finance Minister needs to be shown the exit for bringing the economy on its knees.

He said the only solution now was for the President to work with competent people who are well versed ready to provide better solutions to the ailing economy.

Speaking on ‘Good Morning Ghana’ on Metro TV on March 18, he stated that the managers of the economy have failed to alleviate the sufferings of Ghanaians.

He stated that the Vice President who led the economic management team had now moved has suddenly turned himself into an 'IT guru.'

According to him, in some jurisdictions, the Vice President would have resigned by now.

“The only solution and I agree with Professor Gyampo, I agree with IMANI and many Ghanaians is that it is time for the President to ask people to go home beginning with the Finance Minister. He has been a disaster. In many other jurisdictions, the Vice President would be the first to resign having failed and having now transmogrified into an ICT expert,” he stated.

He stressed that the Vice President seemed to have lost grip of the economy and has become the digital army of the country leaving the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in the shadows.

He added that the Vice President had “totally eclipsed her and you don’t know who is in charge of communications anymore.”

His comment follows the President’s ongoing cabinet retreat which Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says will tackle the fuel price hikes to provide some relief to Ghanaians.