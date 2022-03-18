A/R: Torrential rain rips off roof of Bekwai SHS

Torrential rains in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region have ripped off the roof of some schools in the area.

The rains, which lasted for hours on Thursday, 17 March 2022, caused an interruption in power supply, leaving the town in darkness.

The roof of some classrooms at the Bekwai Senior High School (SHS) was completely ripped off together with that of 3 teachers’ bungalows.

The roofs of some basic schools in the town were also ripped off.

Several houses in the town were also hit by the rainstorm, displacing some residents.

Source: classfmonline.com