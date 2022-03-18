ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Torrential rain rips off roof of Bekwai SHS

Social News A/R: Torrential rain rips off roof of Bekwai SHS
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Torrential rains in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region have ripped off the roof of some schools in the area.

The rains, which lasted for hours on Thursday, 17 March 2022, caused an interruption in power supply, leaving the town in darkness.

The roof of some classrooms at the Bekwai Senior High School (SHS) was completely ripped off together with that of 3 teachers’ bungalows.

The roofs of some basic schools in the town were also ripped off.

Several houses in the town were also hit by the rainstorm, displacing some residents.

Source: classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Driver convicted for dangerous, careless driving on Accra- Kumasi highway; fined GHS1,200
18.03.2022 | Social News
Justice Ofori Atta appointed to probe demolition of Bulgarian Embassy property
18.03.2022 | Social News
70% of girls below age 15 engaged in child domestic servitude – Report
18.03.2022 | Social News
Nzema East: Four Chinese illegal miners arrested with Ghanaian accomplice
18.03.2022 | Social News
Family of Ashalaja murdered chief cries for justice
18.03.2022 | Social News
Assemblies urged to have epidemic preparedness plans
18.03.2022 | Social News
Stakeholders urged to prioritise adolescents’ wellbeing
18.03.2022 | Social News
Ghana Red Cross, NADMO train 30 communities on disaster preparedness
18.03.2022 | Social News
Stop NCA and allow NMC to grant license; Ghana’s constitution helpless without press freedom — GIJ's Dr. Afful
18.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line