ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Justice Ofori Atta appointed to probe demolition of Bulgarian Embassy property

Social News Justice Ofori Atta appointed to probe demolition of Bulgarian Embassy property
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A retired Justice of the High Court, Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori Atta, has been appointed by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources as a sole inquirer to look into the demolition and development of a parcel of land belonging to the Bulgarian Embassy by a private developer.

His terms of reference include an impartial enquiry into the reported encroachment and demolition of the Bulgarian Embassy by a private developer, and make appropriate recommendations related to the land’s use as the Bulgarian Embassy.

The sole enquiry is also expected to inquire into the nature of interest in any land held or occupied by diplomatic missions in Ghana.

Samuel Abudalai Jinapor, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, while making the announcement, said the government takes a serious view of the development and will not leave any stone unturned to amicably resolve the challenge.

He said the government will do all it can to maintain the cordial relationship it has with all diplomatic missions in the country.

“Government has no hand in the alleged demolition exercise. It has become necessary to commission a full investigation into the circumstances leading to the alleged demolition and the development of the property by a private development to enable me as the minister responsible for lands to take the appropriate consequential actions.”

Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori Atta is expected to present his report on the Bulgarian Embassy situation in seven days.

Concerning the enquiry into the nature of interest in lands occupied by other diplomatic missions, he is expected to present the report in a month’s time.

Samuel Abudalai Jinapor said the government is taking the issue seriously.

“Ghana and Bulgaria have a long-standing relationship that we will not allow this issue to mar… Government [of Ghana] is committed to maintaining the cordial relations it keeps with all diplomatic missions in Ghana,” he said.

—citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Driver convicted for dangerous, careless driving on Accra- Kumasi highway; fined GHS1,200
18.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: Torrential rain rips off roof of Bekwai SHS
18.03.2022 | Social News
70% of girls below age 15 engaged in child domestic servitude – Report
18.03.2022 | Social News
Nzema East: Four Chinese illegal miners arrested with Ghanaian accomplice
18.03.2022 | Social News
Family of Ashalaja murdered chief cries for justice
18.03.2022 | Social News
Assemblies urged to have epidemic preparedness plans
18.03.2022 | Social News
Stakeholders urged to prioritise adolescents’ wellbeing
18.03.2022 | Social News
Ghana Red Cross, NADMO train 30 communities on disaster preparedness
18.03.2022 | Social News
Stop NCA and allow NMC to grant license; Ghana’s constitution helpless without press freedom — GIJ's Dr. Afful
18.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line