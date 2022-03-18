ModernGhana logo
18.03.2022 Social News

Family of Ashalaja murdered chief cries for justice

18.03.2022 LISTEN

The Akwanor Royal family of Ashalaja in the Ga West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region are demanding justice for the murder of Nii Oshipie Joshua Lartey.

The Oshipie (Youth Chief) of Ashalaja is alleged to have been murdered in his car by an unknown assailants on Sunday, March 6 at Akyiaman, near Amasaman.

The death of the chief has brought discomfort to the residents in the community as they continue to live in fear and panic.

Even though the Accra Regional Police Command has since arrested six suspects, the people continue to live in distress due to the activities of landguards.

Principal elder of the bereaved Akwanor Royal family in Ashalaja Emmanuel Nii Awule Ackaah, addressing the media in Accra on Tuesday, March 15, lauded the police for acting swiftly in arresting the suspects.

The said suspects, who are in the custody of the police, were remanded by the District Magistrate Court Adjabeng on Thursday, March 10.

They are to reappear in court on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Nii Awule Ackaah is praying to the District Magistrate Court not to grant the suspect's bill any time soon so that a proper investigation could be conducted.

He has alleged that members of the Akwanor Royal family have been receiving several threats from the suspects even though they are still in the police custody.

The family, he said, is gathering evidence of the messages for onward submission to the police for further investigation.

“The suspects are in the police cells yet they are making calls and sending us threat messages; this means that they have no remorse.

“So we are appealing to the court not to release these suspects to put the life of the Akwanor Royal family in danger,” he reiterated.

He entreated the family members to remain calm as the Police conduct their investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, a Fire Service Officer, AOF Abdul Rauf Amidu, who lives in Ashalaga, has called for a police post in the community to help beef up security in the area.

—3news.com

