You have plunged Ghana into unprecedented hardships, apologise for failing Ghanaians – Group to Akufo-Addo

The press release signed by Executive Secretary Edem Anansah notes that should the President apologise to Ghanaians, he might earn the forgiveness of Ghanaians who have been disappointed with his government.

Read the press release from Backbone of good governance below:

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESIDENT AKUFFO ADDO MUST APPOLOGISE TO GHANAIANS FOR FAILING WOEFULLY IN MANAGING THE ECONOMY AND PLUNGING THEM INTO UNPRECEDENTED HARDSHIP

Backbone of good governance has asked President Akuffo Addo to be humble enough to apologise to Ghanaians for failing woefully in managing the economy and plunging the people into unprecedented hardship due to bad policies.

The president is being deceived by the people shielding him from feeling and seeing the reality of what Ghanaians were going through as a result of the bad policies of his government.

If the President had apologise, I think Ghanaians will be a bit more sympathetic to forgive him.

President Akuffo Addo came to power when the economy was doing well. They just spent five years in office doing nothing but propaganda. Instead doing any meaningful thing. It is now that the reality has dawned on them. But what Ghanaians would have expected is for him to be frank now and say to Ghanaians, fellow Ghanaians, we thought things would have been better, we did what we felt was right but what we did was not enough, and please Ghanaians we are begging you to forgive us for the inadequacies but we are promising to do something better.

Back bone of good governance is asking the President to change the techniques, change the methodology, reduce the nepotism, and check those issues Ghanaians are complaining badly about. Take sweeping actions that would set the country on the pedestal of Unity, Peace, Sustainable growth and development.

The President should come out clear to appologise to Ghanaians for the inadequacies of his government that propelled the bad policies of his administration.

We are therefore saying that it is those policies implemented that has brought this economic woes and has plunged Ghanaians into poverty and unprecedented hardship.

The economy is ruined under his watch. The prices of everything has quadrupled, yet the salaries of workers have not improved, Unemployment rate high, rising cost of fuel, illegal small-scale mining affecting water supplies, poor road infrastructure and insecurity in the country. Everything bad.

President Akuffo Addo came in at a time when Cedi exchanged 4.5 to a dollar. Today it is 8.3 in the open market

In Ghana's economic hub, it's virtually impossible to find anyone who has a word of praise for President Akuffo Addo’s economic policies.

You are claiming to have appointed the most competent people for the job, if they are the most competent, why are we in this terrible situation?

What kind of government is this when people are complaining about nepotism?

If the so-called appointments he claimed is based on performance which is nepotistic are not performing, he should change his attitude and bring in better hands to help in his government.

Back Bone of Good Governance express worry about the depressing general state of the economy, adding that the nation cannot progress when the fundamentals are poor and abysmal.

We are therefore calling on President Akuffo Addo as matter of urgency appologise to Ghanaians that they have failed woefully in managing the economy and the E-levy is the last resort to revive the economy and save it from collapse.

We are appealing to you; the damage done to this country is great. The level of unemployment, rising cost of fuel, high cost of living is intolerable. The youth are angry.

EDEM ANANSAH,

EXECUTIVE SECRETARY