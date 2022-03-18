Stakeholders urged to prioritise adolescents’ wellbeing

Stakeholders engaged in youth development have been urged to prioritise the wellbeing of adolescents to enhance their holistic growth and development.

Mrs Clara Lamisi Weobong, Field Programmes Officer, Healthy Cities for Adolescents (HCA), Field Office, Tamale, who made the call, also expressed the need for stakeholders to adopt strategic policies and programmes to champion the interest of adolescents and advocate for their inclusion in decision-making processes in the country.

She said adolescents formed a substantial part of the country's population hence the need to provide the needed platform for them to learn, explore and make right choices.

She was speaking at an adolescent-led youth summit in Tamale organised as part of the HCA project on the theme: “Prioritising Adolescents Health and Wellbeing in Cities”.

It was to stimulate local and national action towards issues affecting adolescents’ development in the country with special reference to their sexual and reproductive health, and participants included representatives from the National Youth Authority, youth groups, adolescent clubs, some Junior and Senior High School students from the Tamale Metropolis and the Ashiaman Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Despite the existence of several policies to promote the development of young people, several gaps in policy implementation continue to impede the realisation of key objectives hence the call.

The HCA project is being implemented by the Regional Institute for Population Studies (RIPS) of the University of Ghana in collaboration with the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA), and the Ashaiman Municipality with support from the Botnar Fondation.

It amongst others seeks to build a multi-stakeholder consortium with capacity to use evidence-based information for strategic programming that promotes adolescent health and general wellbeing towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals.

Professor Ayaga Agula Bawah, Acting Director of RIPS called for more investment into the development of adolescents to properly usher them into adulthood emphasising that "In order to harness the prospects of adolescents, adequate budgetary allocation and investments should be enhanced.”

Mr Sule Salifu, Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tamale, whose speech was read on his behalf, expressed government’s commitment towards the wellbeing of adolescents citing the Adolescent Health Service Policy and Strategy as well as the Free Senior High School initiative as some of the initiatives aimed at promoting the welfare of adolescents in the country.

Mrs Jemima Akoto, Girl-Child Officer of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly advised adolescents to do away with negative practices that would thwart the efforts of government and other stakeholders in ensuring their safety.

Ms Alhassan Murijanatu, a Student of Tamale Girls' Senior High School lauded the event saying it offered them the platform to share their challenges to elicit the necessary interventions from the various stakeholders.