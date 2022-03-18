Tamale Teaching Hospital expands specialist services

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has expanded specialist services in a bid to provide quality health care to patients at the facility instead of referring them to other teaching hospitals in the country for such services.

The hospital has also taken steps to improve the period at which emergency operations are done by stationing a surgeon at its emergency room to promptly attend to surgical cases at the Emergency Ward.

Dr Adam Atiku, Director of Medical Affairs at TTH, announced this during the hospital’s annual performance review in Tamale on the theme: “Re-engineering TTH’s Health Care Landscape for Quality Tertiary Service Provision and Medical Tourism”.

Dr Atiku said “We are expanding our specialist services. We have sickle cell specialists’ clinic in the Maternity Unit, cardiology clinic and neurology clinic at the Medical Department, which were not here in previous years. We have specialists in these areas that will cater for patients with these conditions. If you have these conditions, you will not be referred to Korle-bu.”

He added that “In the past, we used to have patients, who came with emergency conditions needing immediate surgery and they would be lying there for days but now all emergency operations are done within two days. We have a surgeon, who is stationed at the emergency room to attend to surgical cases at the Emergency Ward.”

He spoke about efforts made to ensure all laboratory tests were done at the facility saying “We used to send most of our patients outside to do laboratory tests but now our laboratory services have been expanded. We can now do more than 95 per cent of our laboratory needs in all areas except PCR.”

He said the hospital had received accreditation to expand training of health officers in the areas “We used not to have. We can now train doctors in obstetrics and gynaecology, general surgery and neurology. One of the students, who was fully trained here, went for an exam in Accra and passed.”

Dr Atiku said the hospital faced a lot of challenges even as efforts were being made to improve services appealing to members of the public to support it to solve most of the challenges.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, called on the TTH to deepen collaboration with its stakeholders to further improve its operations.

He commended Management and staff of the hospital for their dedication to duty despite the challenges assuring that government would continue to support the hospital to deliver quality health care to the people.

Dr John Eleeza, Northern Regional Director of Health, who was represented at the event, expressed need for TTH to work together with the Regional Health Directorate to properly capture statistics of health incidents recorded in the region.