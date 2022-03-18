Bullion van robberies: Minority file motion demanding inquiry into killing of police suspects

The Minority in Parliament has filed a private members’ motion demanding a bipartisan probe into the killing of some suspected police officers during the investigation of the bullion van robberies.

The Ghana Police Service in an official statement earlier this month confirmed that two of six personnel suspected to have been involved in the robberies had been shot dead during an operation to arrest the gang at their hideout.

Unclear with some of the information given out by the Police, the Minority in Parliament is pushing for an inquiry into the matter.

Speaking to the media in Parliament on Thursday, March 17, 2022, James Agalga who is Ranking Member for the Committee on Defense and interior stressed that “it appears we have allowed our security agencies have been infiltrated by rogue elements.”

He said the circumstances that resulted in the exchanges between the police and the robbers leading to the killing of the two officers must be investigated.

“Officers implicated, some of who are now there are themselves, Police officers, these are what makes an enquire very, very compelling. We are saddled with the situation where those who are supposed to protect us are themselves engaging in the commission of crime,” James Agalga told the press.

The Minority MP in explaining why the Police cannot be allowed to investigate this matter argued that “you cannot all the time expect the Police administration to investigate themselves when matters of this nature happen. The Asewase shooting is a classical example when seven souls were lost in the cause of the operation.”