Keta: PWDs receive cash support from government

Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Keta Municipal Assembly of the Volta region have received cash support from the District's Social Welfare Department on Thursday March 17, 2022.

Madam Fausty Borklo, Keta Municipal Social Welfare Officer disclosed to ModernGhana news that there was the need to support PWDs at this difficult times that the prices of commodities have shot up.

She noted that the beneficiaries include people with hearing impairment, deaf, partially or total blindness among others.

She stated that the support was implemented by government some years ago to help PWDs with items and cash to start a small business.

The aim of government was to minimise their dependence on the benevolence of people for survival.

She stated, "the Keta municipal assembly formed committee called fund management committee which assessed and determined the works, material or amount of money each and every body living with disability will get."

Madam Borklo further explained that for one to benefit from the district common fund allocated PWDs, he or she must register with the municipal social welfare and the various PWDs groups within their localities.

She mentioned that a total of 34 PWDs has received cash amount this year including those who applied last year.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) also disclosed that GH₵36,000 has been distributed among the 34 registered PWDs who applied for the support.

According to him, the least a member received was GH₵800.

"I will be supervising the works the monies will be invested in to check good and proper use of the monies," he said.

Mr Vincent Sewornu, a partially impaired man and madam Kudoda Sheritha, chairperson of persons of Keta Municipal Assembly branch of PWDs assured the money received will be used judiciously.