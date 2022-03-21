ModernGhana logo
Bawku chaos: Stop the roadside gossip and adopt modern ways of intelligence gathering — Pusiga chief tells military men

Social News Naba Tambiis- baaluk-Kuwiak Aguuri Ibrahim I, Divisional chief of pusiga and vice president of kusaug traditional council
Naba Tambiis- baaluk-Kuwiak Aguuri Ibrahim I, Divisional chief of pusiga and vice president of kusaug traditional council

The Divisional Chief of Pusiga and Vice President of Kusaug Traditional Council, Naba Tambiis-Baaluk-Kunwiak Ibrahim Aguuri I have told the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies to improvise modern ways of intelligence to tackle the clashes in Bawku and other insurgencies.

He is asking the security agencies to desist from what he described as roadside gossip that lacks any truth and has the tendency to fuel the chieftaincy conflict in Bawku.

The chief said this at his palace on Thursday after joint security ransacked his palace and destroy properties.

The incident happened on Wednesday 16th March, when the military and police invaded the chief palace upon picking an intelligence that three of their members who were wounded by civilians in a gun battle at Buabula and Sabongari, a suburb of Bawku Municipality, were seeking refuge at the chief palace.

Doors, louvres, ceilings and other property were broken by the invaded security personnel.

According to Naba Tambiis Baaluk-Kuwiak Aguuri Ibrahim I, the military during the invasion of his palace started shooting indiscriminately, searched the palace and found nothing.

The chief is demanding an unqualified apology from the military and the police for their Rambo style invasion of the palace who he claims acted on gossip.

He is also demanding a 24hour security protection over his palace and the entire chiefdom of Pusiga.

The Youth of Pusiga have expressed their disappointment over the manner and way the security personnel acted in the palace.

According to the youth, the chief privacy was intruded by the military, police and others without respecting the courtesies accorded a chief.

The youth leader Abdulai Rauf called on the security agencies to always act professionally in their operations.

He stressed that the youth of Pusiga are law-abiding citizens and will not do any untoward to destabilise the peace of their area.

Atubugri Simon Atule
