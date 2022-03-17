We're coming after you — MASLOC CEO to loan defaulters

The Chief Executive Officer for the Microfinance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC) has hinted that her outfit will soon embark on an exercise to recover all loans owed her outfit by beneficiaries.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah made this disclosure during an engagement with the media at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

According to her, part of the visit was to afford her and her entourage the opportunity to engage with the necessary stakeholders, familiarize themselves with the region and ask for the support of the people in order to recover loans from clients.

She said the occasion also offers a unique platform to outline to the people of the region the core mandate of MASLOC, which includes, the disbursement of loans, vehicles, tricycles among others.

She was in the company of the Deputy Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Kwabena Asamoah, the Northern Sector Area Manager, Musah Mutawakil and the managers in charge of Savannah, Northern and North East Regions.

"MASLOC is currently embarking on loan recoveries across the country with sensitization and education on our core mandate. We continue to appeal to clients and the general public to repay their loans before we can roll out another set of disbursements to potential beneficiaries," she said.

She reiterated the need to cooperate with MASLOC especially, on loan repayment to enable more people benefit from the scheme.

She added that there has been a drastic reduction in the interest rate on loans given to their clients as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the debt burden on clients, which mostly leads to default payment.

She stressed that the recovery rate of a region will determine how much funds should be sent to the region for disbursements.

The CEO held separate meetings with the staff and management of the Savannah Regional MASLOC office to among other things, discuss issues confronting them especially, in the areas of loan recoveries and staff welfare.