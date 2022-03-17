ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We're coming after you — MASLOC CEO to loan defaulters

By Abraham Ananpansah || Contributor
Social News We're coming after you — MASLOC CEO to loan defaulters
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer for the Microfinance and Small Loans Center (MASLOC) has hinted that her outfit will soon embark on an exercise to recover all loans owed her outfit by beneficiaries.

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah made this disclosure during an engagement with the media at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

According to her, part of the visit was to afford her and her entourage the opportunity to engage with the necessary stakeholders, familiarize themselves with the region and ask for the support of the people in order to recover loans from clients.

She said the occasion also offers a unique platform to outline to the people of the region the core mandate of MASLOC, which includes, the disbursement of loans, vehicles, tricycles among others.

She was in the company of the Deputy Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Kwabena Asamoah, the Northern Sector Area Manager, Musah Mutawakil and the managers in charge of Savannah, Northern and North East Regions.

"MASLOC is currently embarking on loan recoveries across the country with sensitization and education on our core mandate. We continue to appeal to clients and the general public to repay their loans before we can roll out another set of disbursements to potential beneficiaries," she said.

She reiterated the need to cooperate with MASLOC especially, on loan repayment to enable more people benefit from the scheme.

She added that there has been a drastic reduction in the interest rate on loans given to their clients as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the debt burden on clients, which mostly leads to default payment.

She stressed that the recovery rate of a region will determine how much funds should be sent to the region for disbursements.

The CEO held separate meetings with the staff and management of the Savannah Regional MASLOC office to among other things, discuss issues confronting them especially, in the areas of loan recoveries and staff welfare.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
ECG upscale community engagement services
17.03.2022 | Social News
787 Private cars, 670 commercial vehicles involved in road crashes in Tema Region – MTTD
17.03.2022 | Social News
Opuni Trial: l've no knowledge of any supplier influencing procurement process at COCOBOD — witness
17.03.2022 | Social News
Bawku: Soldiers accused of rampage killing false, diversionary — GAF
17.03.2022 | Social News
Ofaakor: Pastor arrested for alleged sexually abusing three girls blow age 16
17.03.2022 | Social News
Akufo-Addo to ease border restrictions, engaged in meetings on fuel prices – Oppong Nkrumah reveals
17.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: Arrest Young Patriots leaders for lying to police – Ashanti Regional Minister
17.03.2022 | Social News
Speakers voting rights: Mahama isn't lawyer, he can't advice me on judicial review – Justice Abdulai
17.03.2022 | Social News
‘Road crashes becoming our new pandemic’ – Transport Minister
17.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line