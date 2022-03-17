ECG upscale community engagement services

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Tema- Region has rolled-out community engagement services to ensure that its target customers appreciate its operations and also make the customer the center of operations.

Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, ECG Tema Regional Public Relations Officer said as part of the upscale customer focus for this year, community gatekeepers and opinion leaders would be identified who would be the center for building ECG-Community Engagement strategy.

She said Assembly members have been identified as key community gatekeepers in order to get to the members of the community, in the current dispensation, the Assembly members would be used as partners to mobilize the people for the engagement.

Speaking at a forum organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office tagged as “Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue,” in Tema and monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), Ms. Mensah said this year “we are adopting proactive communication strategy to deal with customers’ complainants promptly”.

Ms. Mensah said the management has identified some of the customer problems which hinges on the attitude of some ECG frontline workers, “we are re-orienting and upgrading staff to understand and appreciate the customer”.

“We need to solve problems associated with the use of electricity, some basic acts we undertake in the homes which affect the power usage,” she said.

Ms. Mensah said, “we are holistically teaching our clients about our products – power and how to use it properly. We are talking about safety issues”.

Meanwhile, Ms. Mensah, also used the occasion to reiterate calls for the formation of community watchdogs to help police transformers as thieves in recent times have been stealing vital parts.

Ms. Mensah explained that any unscheduled interruption in power supplies affects both industrial and domestic customers negatively, “in view of this, we must all police ECG properties within our communities at all times”.

“ECG urgently needs the public to serve as a watchdog to help prevent recalcitrant individuals from causing loss to the company’s properties, we must all be vigilant at all times and if in doubt challenge personalities around ECG installations”.

Ms Mensah said ECG has been having some challenges of theft and vandalism, especially in the Tema Region.

She admitted that the customers were suffering as a result of the theft and vandalism, stressing that the work of policing the ECG property demands a collective effort from the community, hence the need for the public to help protect the properties.