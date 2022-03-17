787 Private cars, 670 commercial vehicles involved in road crashes in Tema Region – MTTD

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paul Bruce Amoah of the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD)

A total of 787 private cars and 670 commercial vehicles were involved in road crashes in the Tema Region last year, on average every month 65.58 private cars and 55.83 commercial vehicles were involved in a road crash.

The data shows that in the first quarter 248 private cars were involved in road crashes, the second quarter recorded 197, the third quarter recorded 169, and the fourth quarter recorded 173.

The commercial vehicle data shows that the first quarter of 2021 recorded 194 accidents, 164 recorded in the second quarter, 132 recorded in the third quarter, and 180 in the fourth quarter.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paul Bruce Amoah of the Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) who disclosed these statistics to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema called for vigilance among the motoring public.

The Tema GNA and Tema MTTD of the Ghana Police Service weekly road crash prevention campaign platform aimed at providing continuous education to stakeholders on the need to be cautious on the road and adhere to all road safety regulations.

The Tema GNA and MTTD Road Safety Campaign project seeks to create consistent and systematic weekly advocacy on the need for road users to be cautious to curb the rising road crashes.

DSP Amoah, who is the MTTD Second in Command Tema Region attributed the increasing number of private cars involved in road crashes to a lack of refresher courses for drivers.

He called on drivers to drive safely and act cautiously to reduce the number of road crashes this year.

He also identified wrongful overtaking, negligence on the part of drivers, poor road networks, and speeding beyond the legal limit.

Meanwhile, Mr. Francis Johnny Amegayibor, a former Board Member of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has said that the prevention of road crashes is a shared responsibility and all stakeholders must play their respective roles to reduce the carnage.

He said it was important for all car owners to regularly service their vehicles to prevent breakdowns that could contribute to road accidents.

Mr. Amegayibor, also a former General Manager of Sales at Silver Star Auto Limited, said this at the GNA Tema/MTTD weekly Road Safety Campaign Platform.

He expressed concern about the poor car maintenance culture in the country, which he said had contributed to the causes of road accidents in Ghana.

Mr. Amegayibor, therefore, called for attitudinal change, regular maintenance of cars, monitoring of brake functioning, and fuel leakage among other things to ensure safety on the roads.

He identified overloading as another cause of accidents because each car had its loading capacity and anything above that had a direct impact on the tyres.