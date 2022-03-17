Transport fares to go up by 20% as fuel price hit GHS10 per litre – GPRTU hints

17.03.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is planning to increase transport fares by 20%, this has been hinted at by the Union’s General Secretary, Mr. Godfred Abulbire.

According to Abulbire, his outfit has already sent a letter to the Ministry of Transport to request a meeting following the latest increase in the prices of fuel at the local pumps.

On Wednesday night, the prices of fuel at the local pumps shot up from a little over GHS8 per litre to GHS10 per litre.

Speaking to Citi News on Thursday evening, the GPRTU General Secretary stressed that the latest hike will have a massive effect on its members.

Although he says an increase in transport fares will not be immediate, he added that it will be inevitable and passengers must brace themselves.

“Every driver, every vehicle that consumes fuel now is confused with particularly the margin that it has shot up.

"The immediate action is that it will remain as it is until we do our further negotiations with the Ministry.

“It will be impossible that we can survive. Looking at the margins alone. We can’t. At all cost fare increment will come,” Mr. Godfred Abulbire shared.

He further disclosed that when the GPRTU meets with the Transport Ministry next week, it will table a proposal to push for a 20% increment in transport fares.

“We are looking at two issues, currently per the increment if we want to do adequate adjustments it will mean that we should be asking for about 20% this time around which is actually realistic,” Mr. Godfred Abulbire indicated.

In order not to burden passengers, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union will at its meeting with the Transport Ministry also appeal for the removal of some taxes on petroleum products.

If they succeed, then hopefully there will not be any introduction of reviewed transport fares.