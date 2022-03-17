Akufo-Addo to ease border restrictions, engaged in meetings on fuel prices – Oppong Nkrumah reveals

17.03.2022 LISTEN

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to ease restrictions at Ghana’s land borders.

The Minister also indicated that the President has also been meeting on the rising cost of fuel in Ghana, which is currently at GHS 10 per litre.

This has compelled calls for some taxes on petroleum products to be scrapped.

“Yesterday and today @NAkufoAddo has been engaged in meetings in preparation to announce the easing of restrictions at our borders and tackling escalating fuel prices,” he said in a tweet.

Land borders have been closed since the onset of the coronavirus two years ago as part of measures to prevent the virus.

Pressure has been mounting from various sections of society for the government to finally ease the restriction on land borders.

This week, the Minority in Parliament asked that the land borders be opened with immediate effect for the free flow of goods and persons among neighboring countries.

Some long-distance commercial bus drivers operating in Accra also urged the government to reopen the country's land borders to enable them to resume operations.

In December 2021, President Akufo-Addo said it was not the right time to reopen borders, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases because of the Omicron variant.

The Ghana Health Service had also urged the government to keep the country's land borders closed as part of measures to ensure that the Omicron variant does not spread.

---citinewsroom