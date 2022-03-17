Parliament adjourns proceedings prematurely over lack of quorum

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has stated that Parliament has adjourned proceedings prematurely as a result of a lack of quorum.

The MP in a tweet on Thursday, March 17, 2022 stated that this was the fourth time in eight days this has occurred.

He indicated that loan agreements could not be passed hindering government business.

According to him, all of this began after the Supreme Court ruled on the voting rights of the First Deputy Speaker, a ruling which reaffirmed Joe Osei Owusu's vote.

The First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu on March 12, 2022 had to adjourn parliamentary proceedings as a result of a lack of quorum.

This was when the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini made the application under order 48 of the Standing Orders in Parliament that the house lacked quorum to transact business in the chamber.