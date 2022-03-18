ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gov't begins engagements with global broadcasting regulators to host Ghanaian TV channels

Headlines Gov't begins engagements with global broadcasting regulators to host Ghanaian TV channels
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced that government has commenced engagements through embassies in Ghana with global broadcasting regulators to host Ghanaian TV channels.

In a tweet on Thursday March 17, 2022, he said the new move would promote Ghana’s economic and investment potential on the international media space.

The sector minister added that the future success of the engagements would provide an avenue for Ghana to export its multimedia content and the growth of the global market share of local television networks.

See his tweet here.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawku: Kusaug Youth Movement accuses military of killing Kusasis under the guise of maintaining peace
18.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawku shooting: 10 armed assailants arrested in carefully planned operation — GAF
17.03.2022 | Headlines
We didn’t give you a second term for problem explanations; address the hard times – Gyampo to Akufo-Addo
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Reduce size of your gov’t, cut your salary, withdraw fuel coupons of your appointees – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Transport fares to go up by 20% as fuel price hit GHS10 per litre – GPRTU hints
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Scrap some taxes on fuel, reduce other taxes to cushion Ghanaians – Pru East MP to gov’t
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia to host Public Sector Leaders at 3rd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards
17.03.2022 | Headlines
'Stay in your lane, I don’t need your legal advice; I'm the lawyer here, you're not' – Justice Abdulai to Mahama
17.03.2022 | Headlines
FixTheCountry Movement bath Oliver Barker-Vormawor with powder after his release
17.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line