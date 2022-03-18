Gov't begins engagements with global broadcasting regulators to host Ghanaian TV channels

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced that government has commenced engagements through embassies in Ghana with global broadcasting regulators to host Ghanaian TV channels.

In a tweet on Thursday March 17, 2022, he said the new move would promote Ghana’s economic and investment potential on the international media space.

The sector minister added that the future success of the engagements would provide an avenue for Ghana to export its multimedia content and the growth of the global market share of local television networks.

See his tweet here.