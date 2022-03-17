Barker-Vormawor finally released

17.03.2022 LISTEN

#FixTheCountry convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been released from police custody.

He was let free on Thursday, 17 March 2022 after having been in detention for over a month.

The activist was released following the execution of his bail.

Despite having been granted bail on Wednesday, he spent an extra night in police custody to “await the completion of the bail processes by the High Court Registrar,” a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service indicated.

One of the sureties attached to the bail was to deposit documents covering a landed property.

However, the Registrar of the court was “unable to proceed with the execution of the bail until a response was received from the Lands Commission,” after Mr Barker-Vormawor had presented the documents to the landed property.

The Police urged individuals who are unfamiliar with these “legal processes to take note and be circumspect with their comments on these matters.”

The court earlier granted the activist a GHS2-million bail.

The court also said Mr Barker-Vormawor’s passport should remain in the custody of the State and he must report himself once a week to the police command.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony by the police.

He made his first appearance in court on Monday, February 14 where he was denied bail and remanded into custody.

He was arrested on Friday, 11 February 2022 at the Kotoka International Airport when he returned from the UK for making suggestive coup threats on social media.

The police indicated that his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic”.

He had suggested in a Facebook post that if the e-levy was passed: "I'll do the coup myself. Useless army!"

Source: classfmonline.com