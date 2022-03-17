ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bullion van robberies: Minority files motion for probe into death of two indicted police officers

Headlines Bullion van robberies: Minority files motion for probe into death of two indicted police officers
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has filed a private members motion for a bi-partisan probe into the circumstances that led to the death of two policemen who were suspects assisting with investigations into recent bullion van robberies.

The Ranking Member on the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, has been addressing the media on the rationale for the said motion.

“The killing of the two police officers has now resulted in a situation where the police administration would be denied of very crucial evidence in its quest to unravel the bullion robberies in our country.”

“What makes the matter even more worrying is the fact that the persons implicated, some of whom are now dead, are, themselves, police officers. That is what makes a probe and an enquiry very compelling.”

Police have said the two arrested police officers killed during investigations into recent bullion van robberies met their demise while they were assisting with an operation to fish out their collaborators from their hideout.

The two officers who were killed were identified as Constable Reindolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Name.

The bullion van attacks being investigated occurred at Kingsway, Baatsona, Jamestown, and North Kaneshie Industrial Area last year.

On March 8, the police announced the arrest of the four policemen, alongside one other suspect.

Five other civilian suspects had gone into hiding, according to the police.

---citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawumia to host Public Sector Leaders at 3rd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards
17.03.2022 | Headlines
'Stay in your lane, I don’t need your legal advice; I'm the lawyer here, you're not' – Justice Abdulai to Mahama
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Barker-Vormawor finally released
17.03.2022 | Headlines
‘Demolition of Embassy facility breach of Vienna Convention’ – Bulgaria Ambassador to Ghana
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Free fall of cedi embarrassing the country — Edward Bawa
17.03.2022 | Headlines
We’re sinking! Cut your pay, reshuffle economic team, withdraw appointees' free fuel – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Special Prosecutor probes favoritism, nepotism and unqualified persons at Ghana Police Academy
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Embassy demolition: We won’t retaliate – Bulgaria to Ghana
17.03.2022 | Headlines
'Do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none?' – Gabby calls for national debate
17.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line