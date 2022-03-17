Bullion van robberies: Minority files motion for probe into death of two indicted police officers

The Minority in Parliament has filed a private members motion for a bi-partisan probe into the circumstances that led to the death of two policemen who were suspects assisting with investigations into recent bullion van robberies.

The Ranking Member on the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, has been addressing the media on the rationale for the said motion.

“The killing of the two police officers has now resulted in a situation where the police administration would be denied of very crucial evidence in its quest to unravel the bullion robberies in our country.”

“What makes the matter even more worrying is the fact that the persons implicated, some of whom are now dead, are, themselves, police officers. That is what makes a probe and an enquiry very compelling.”

Police have said the two arrested police officers killed during investigations into recent bullion van robberies met their demise while they were assisting with an operation to fish out their collaborators from their hideout.

The two officers who were killed were identified as Constable Reindolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Name.

The bullion van attacks being investigated occurred at Kingsway, Baatsona, Jamestown, and North Kaneshie Industrial Area last year.

On March 8, the police announced the arrest of the four policemen, alongside one other suspect.

Five other civilian suspects had gone into hiding, according to the police.

---citinewsroom