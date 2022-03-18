1D1F has not lived up to expectation — NPP's Stephen Amoah

The NPP Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah has said government's One District One Factory initiative has not lived up to expectations.

Joining the discussion on the role parliament has to play in alleviating the woes Ghanaians on the ‘AM show’ on March 17, 2022, Dr. Amoah who was responding to a question posed by the host stated that the 1D1F although a good initiative has not achieved the set targets.

He indicated that if prior to initiation, research was had been undertaken to know how much the policy would have accumulated in two years, the logistics that would go into its implementation amongst others, the initiative would have achieved better outcomes.

“The One District One factory personally I would say has not lived up to expectation, but to me it’s good. It’s a good start, we have done something, but probably if we have designed and gotten figures to know that maybe we would get 4billion in two years, employ hundred thousand people, know that these are the machines we need, we get the land from central region, we have spoken to the chief; it would have been easy," he stated.

He indicated that, as it stands now “can we tell Ghanaians how much it has reduced import driven economy.”

According to him, Ghanaians still preferred foreign products to the local ones which according to him, is not helping the local manufacturing industry to grow.

“The NPPs 1D1F is the most fantastic thing, but let’s be honest and ask ourselves now, can we tell Ghanaians how much it has reduced import driven economy? Do we have all the figures? Can we tell Ghanaians that we had all the figures before we rolled out? I don’t know, maybe I’m wrong. Preference for goods of the same liquidity is a risk factor in our country, we prefer outside, just check,” he emphasised.