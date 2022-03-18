ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

1D1F has not lived up to expectation — NPP's Stephen Amoah

Headlines 1D1F has not lived up to expectation — NPP's Stephen Amoah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The NPP Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah has said government's One District One Factory initiative has not lived up to expectations.

Joining the discussion on the role parliament has to play in alleviating the woes Ghanaians on the ‘AM show’ on March 17, 2022, Dr. Amoah who was responding to a question posed by the host stated that the 1D1F although a good initiative has not achieved the set targets.

He indicated that if prior to initiation, research was had been undertaken to know how much the policy would have accumulated in two years, the logistics that would go into its implementation amongst others, the initiative would have achieved better outcomes.

“The One District One factory personally I would say has not lived up to expectation, but to me it’s good. It’s a good start, we have done something, but probably if we have designed and gotten figures to know that maybe we would get 4billion in two years, employ hundred thousand people, know that these are the machines we need, we get the land from central region, we have spoken to the chief; it would have been easy," he stated.

He indicated that, as it stands now “can we tell Ghanaians how much it has reduced import driven economy.”

According to him, Ghanaians still preferred foreign products to the local ones which according to him, is not helping the local manufacturing industry to grow.

“The NPPs 1D1F is the most fantastic thing, but let’s be honest and ask ourselves now, can we tell Ghanaians how much it has reduced import driven economy? Do we have all the figures? Can we tell Ghanaians that we had all the figures before we rolled out? I don’t know, maybe I’m wrong. Preference for goods of the same liquidity is a risk factor in our country, we prefer outside, just check,” he emphasised.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawku: Kusaug Youth Movement accuses military of killing Kusasis under the guise of maintaining peace
18.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawku shooting: 10 armed assailants arrested in carefully planned operation — GAF
17.03.2022 | Headlines
We didn’t give you a second term for problem explanations; address the hard times – Gyampo to Akufo-Addo
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Reduce size of your gov’t, cut your salary, withdraw fuel coupons of your appointees – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Transport fares to go up by 20% as fuel price hit GHS10 per litre – GPRTU hints
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Scrap some taxes on fuel, reduce other taxes to cushion Ghanaians – Pru East MP to gov’t
17.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia to host Public Sector Leaders at 3rd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards
17.03.2022 | Headlines
'Stay in your lane, I don’t need your legal advice; I'm the lawyer here, you're not' – Justice Abdulai to Mahama
17.03.2022 | Headlines
FixTheCountry Movement bath Oliver Barker-Vormawor with powder after his release
17.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line