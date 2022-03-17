Free fall of cedi embarrassing the country — Edward Bawa

The Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency and member of the energy committee, Edward Bawa has bemoaned the constant depreciation of the Ghana cedi against major currency, the dollar.

He attributed the hikes in fuel prices to the free fall of the local currency.

In an engagement on Joy News’ ‘AM show’ on Thursday March 17, 2022, he stated that several factors account for the fuel hikes.

But blame the situation on the performance of the local currency and the exchange rate volatility.

According to him, the high crude oil prices on the international market and the geopolitics has worsened the situation.

He noted that the fuel hikes were there even before the Russian-Ukraine war which has bene blamed for the shocks on the global market.

He argues that China, the biggest buyers of crude oil had reduced its intake hence the reduction of crude prices on the global market yet, the prices of fuel in the country still keep rising.

“This issue was going up until Ukraine surfaced and then Ukraine then became the new kid on the block, that because of the war in Ukraine that’s why prices are going up. Petroleum prices are very volatile.

“Today you can have it at $99, it may even go lower, then before you realize it would just shoot up depending on the situation, but I am just looking at it as we have it today so if you have a situation where one of the main factors that affect ex-point prices seem to be coming down and you still have a jump at our ex-point prices then it means that the factors now go beyond the prices of crude on the international market. It has to be other factors.

“There has been stability in our taxes so it means that the major factor here has to do with our exchange rate, pour cedi. The cedi is simply embarrassing the country in terms of how it loses its value,” he stated.

The dollar is now selling at GHS8.00. The cedi moved from GHS6 to GHS7 and now to GHS8 within some few weeks against the US dollar and GHS10 against a pound.

Fuel in the country has in a space of four months increased from GHS 6 to GHS10 a litre.

With the economy still facing downwards, analysts keep predicating a worse situation if something is not done immediately.

But government has its eyes still set on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to help alleviate the current hardship.